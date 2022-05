The extensive flytipping was found by police while out on patrol and heading towards Arley. Photo: Warwickshire Police.

One of the Atherstone and Coleshill officers said: “It’s upsetting that people think they can just dump their rubbish in our lovely countryside. I will report the flytipping to the council.”

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A small plastic packet containing white powder was found there by a passer-by.