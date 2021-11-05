Police issue guidance as they investigate several reports of spiking in Warwickshire nightclubs

File image.

Warwickshire Police has issued advice on keeping safe from spiked drinks and injections in nightclubs as concern grows across the country, and several reports of such attacks have been made in the county in recent weeks.

While people should be able to enjoy a night out without this worry - and being spiked is never the victim's fault - police have given some advice as how to try to keep safe, and to help those around you.

Before we list the advice, this newspaper feels it pertinent to issue the following advice to offenders: to risk another human being's life, safety and mental health in this way qualifies you as being among the lowest form of humanity.

Awareness of this disgusting, barbaric behaviour grows day-by-day, as do your chances of being arrested, prosecuted, convicted and having your name and face struck onto the public record for being a sex offender.

Warwickshire Police is presently investigating several reports of such crimes in the county.

Chief Superintendent Suzanne Baker said venues ought to already be aware of this problem, and they are working with bars and clubs to ensure that proper steps are taken to protect people from these attacks.

Anyone with information that could help police with their ongoing enquiries or any information about people carrying out these offences should call 101. If a crime is in progress call 999.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Now, to the police's tips on staying safe:

How do you know if you or someone you are with has been spiked?

A spokesperson explained that the effects of drugging and having your drink spiked can vary depending on what’s been administered to you. Your symptoms could include:

Lowered inhibitions

Loss of balance

Feeling sleepy

Visual problems

Confusion

Nausea

Vomiting

Unconsciousness

Some advice on trying to prevent spiking

• Some venues give out drink stoppers for the top of your bottle to prevent someone dropping something in your drink

• Never leave your drink unattended, whether it’s alcoholic or not

• Don’t accept a drink from someone you don’t know

• Avoid drinking too much

• Stick together with friends, and look out for each other

What should you do if you think your drink has been spiked or you've been drugged?

• Tell the people you’re with and make sure you are somewhere where you feel safe

• Alert a member of staff at the pub or club you are at

• If you feel unwell you should seek medical attention immediately and tell them that you believe your drink has been spiked

• Report it to the police as soon as possible. Drugs can leave the body in as little as 12 hours after consumption so it’s important you get tested quickly

What to do if you think a friend has been drugged or had their drink spiked

Tell a bar manager, bouncer or member of staff

Stay with them and keep talking to them

Call an ambulance if their condition deteriorates

Don’t let them go home on their own

Don’t let them leave with someone you don’t know or trust