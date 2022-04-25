Police believe different eye colours could help in tracing this man about a rape in 2017. Image: Warwickshire Police

They want to talk to him about the rape of a girl in Nuneaton in spring 2017.

She was walking away from Stubbs Park, along Green Lane, when she was grabbed by an unknown man and forced into a garden, where the assault took place.

DI Gareth Unett said: “If you think you recognise the man portrayed in the artist’s impression, or have any information that may assist our investigations, please contact us immediately.

“This horrific attack has devastated the lives of the young victim and her family.

"We have been conducting investigations as discreetly as possible to respect and protect their privacy.

"The victim has been very brave in agreeing to this public appeal and we sincerely hope this will open up new lines of inquiry.”