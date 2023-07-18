He was reported missing at the beginning of June.

Police have released a new photo of a missing man from Warwick as the search continues.

47-year-old Stefan Watkins was reported missing after leaving his home in Warwick at the beginning of last month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Despite extensive efforts, we have so far been unable to locate Stefan, who has connections to Coventry and parts of south Warwickshire.

Police have released a new photo of 47-year-old Stefan Watkins who was reported missing after leaving his home in Warwick at the beginning of last month. Photo by Warwickshire Police

“We appreciate the quality of the latest image is not the best, but we're keen to locate Stefan safe and well and would ask anyone who thinks they might have seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.”

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to contact the force using its website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/