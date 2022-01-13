Police issue photos of man they want to find after Nuneaton incident

Police are asking for help to find Michael Blackburne, 27, who has links to the Camp Hill area of Nuneaton.

Police are asking for help to find Michael Blackburne, 27, who has links to the Camp Hill area of Nuneaton.

They issued the appeal and photos this afternoon, Thursday.

They want to speak to him in connection with a wounding in the town centre in the early hours of yesterday, Wednesday, morning.

He is described as white, approximately 6ft 1ins, of a medium build.

Anyone who has seen him or has information concerning his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but call 999 quoting incident number 7 of January 12.