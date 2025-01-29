Police issue safety warning after two males caught on top of old Cemex roof in Rugby
Police have issued a safety warning after catching two males on the top of the derelict Cemex building in Rugby.
Rugby Police were called to the incident in Evereux Way on Saturday.
A police spokesman said: “Upon attendance, we saw two males on the roof on top of the derelict building.
“This is very dangerous, the building has many smashed windows and it's in a clearly unsafe condition.
“Parents and carers - please have a chat with the young people in your life about the dangers of entering derelict buildings. We really don't want to see anyone harmed.”