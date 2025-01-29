Police issue safety warning after two males caught on top of old Cemex roof in Rugby

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Jan 2025, 17:38 BST
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 15:11 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have issued a safety warning after catching two males on the top of the derelict Cemex building in Rugby.

Rugby Police were called to the incident in Evereux Way on Saturday.

A police spokesman said: “Upon attendance, we saw two males on the roof on top of the derelict building.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This is very dangerous, the building has many smashed windows and it's in a clearly unsafe condition.

“Parents and carers - please have a chat with the young people in your life about the dangers of entering derelict buildings. We really don't want to see anyone harmed.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice