Police issue urgent appeal to find a Rugby man wanted in connection with a serious assault
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have issued an urgent 999 appeal to find a Rugby man wanted in connection with a serious assault.
Marc Freeth, 46, is from Rugby but also has links with Northamptonshire – and may presently be in Northampton.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Warwickshire Police said residents should get in touch immediately if they see Freeth, adding: "Anyone who sees Freeth is asked to call 999 immediately.
"And anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime citing crime reference 23/54665/23."