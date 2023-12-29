Register
Police issue urgent appeal to find a Rugby man wanted in connection with a serious assault

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:57 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 19:04 GMT
Police have issued an urgent 999 appeal to find a Rugby man wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Marc Freeth, 46, is from Rugby but also has links with Northamptonshire – and may presently be in Northampton.

Warwickshire Police said residents should get in touch immediately if they see Freeth, adding: "Anyone who sees Freeth is asked to call 999 immediately.

"And anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime citing crime reference 23/54665/23."