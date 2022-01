Craig Miller is wanted for prison recall having breached the conditions of his licence

Police have launched an appeal to find a wanted man with connections to Leamington.

Craig Miller, 26, is wanted for prison recall having breached the conditions of his licence. He is described as white and of slim build.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "He has connections to the Leamington area and is also known to spend time in Glastonbury as well as Bideford.