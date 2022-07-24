Police launch appeal to trace man in connection with sexual assault in Rugby town centre

Police have launched an appeal to trace a man in connection with a sexual assault in Rugby town centre

The incident took place this morning (Saturday 23 July) at around 02.45am.

The woman was assaulted while on a night out in the town centre, with the incident taking place in the area of Little Church Street.

Police have now launched an investigation and the woman has since been receiving specialist support.

Detectives are appealing for assistance to trace a man in connection with the incident.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify this man shown in the CCTV image to contact them.

Detective Sergeant Mark Robertson from Rugby CID said: “This was a concerning incident which will understandably cause a great deal of concern in the local community. The man in this CCTV might have information vital to our investigation and we’re keen to identify and speak to him as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to call 101 quoting incident 72 of 23 July 2022.