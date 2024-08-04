Police launch investigation after man badly injured in Nuneaton burglary

A man was found badly injured after a burglary in Nuneaton yesterday morning (Saturday, August 3).

Police have launched an investigation after the incident, which involved the theft of a motor vehicle in Coventry Road at around 5.23am.

A white man, who was described as over 6ft tall and of a slim build, was seen fleeing the scene, Warwickshire Police said.

Police say a man was found lying on the ground in Gipsy Lane shortly after the burglary.

Anyone who witnessed these events, or anyone who has any information, is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing incident 71 of August 3.