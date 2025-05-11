Police looking for Good Samaritans who helped woman after sexual assault in Leamington
Officers are looking to speak to anyone who spoke with a distressed young woman in Newbold Comyn, Jephson Gardens, or the surrounding streets between 8pm and 10.15pm on Saturday (May 10).
The woman is believed to have sought help from members of the public walking past – one of which took her to the police station – and a sexual assault was reported.
UPDATE: Two 17-year-old boys have been charged in relation to this incident.
If anyone spoke to or saw the woman asking for assistance, they are being asked to urgently contact Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or by submitting information via the force’s website: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/
When reporting information, the incident number 362 of 10 May should be quoted.
The investigating officer is DC 1161 Webb.
Information can also be submitted anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers – https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or by calling: 0800 555 111.