Police looking for man who approached child 'in a suspicious manner' in Southam shop

The child's mother had an argument with the man before he left the store

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 12:48 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 12:49 GMT

Police are investigating after a man approached a child 'in a suspicious manner' in a Southam shop.

The child's mother had an argument with the man before he left the store.

Officers are now trying to track down the man, or any witnesses, so they can establish whether any offences took place.

The incident took place back in February but police have today put out an appeal for information about the altercation, which happened at around 2pm on Sunday February 12 in a shop on Northfield Road, Southam.

A police spokesperson said: "The woman had a verbal dispute with the man before he left the store.

"We’re currently trying to establish whether any offences took place and would ask the man, anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who was in the shop at the time, to get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the force quoting incident number 219 of 12 February."