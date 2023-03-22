Police looking for registered sex offender who might be in Warwickshire

Register
He is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 15:58 GMT

Police are looking for a registered sex offender who might be in Warwickshire.

Steven Dunn is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and officers said he has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.

"We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen or have any information over the whereabouts of 46-year-old Steven Dunn," said a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police.

Police are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen or have any information over the whereabouts of 46-year-old Steven Dunn.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk"

"If you’d like to report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."