Police looking for registered sex offender who might be in Warwickshire

He is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements

Police are looking for a registered sex offender who might be in Warwickshire.

Steven Dunn is wanted for breaching his sex offender notification requirements and officers said he has connections in Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Thames Valley and Scotland.

"We are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have seen or have any information over the whereabouts of 46-year-old Steven Dunn," said a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police.

"Anyone with any information is urged to contact us by calling 101 or by using the Live Chat function on our website – www.staffordshire.police.uk"

