Police looking for Rugby man in connection with assault and criminal damage in Leamington

If you see him, please do not approach him but call Warwickshire Police on 999

Police are appealing for information to help locate 33-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage in Leamington on May 1.

Fitzpatrick has connections to Rugby and Coventry.

He is described as 5ft 7 ins, with ginger/light brown hair and of a large build. He has tattoos on his legs and arms.