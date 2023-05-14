Police looking for Rugby man in connection with assault and criminal damage in Leamington

Police are appealing for information to help locate 33-year-old Daniel Fitzpatrick.
Officers would like to speak to him in connection with an assault and criminal damage in Leamington on May 1.
Fitzpatrick has connections to Rugby and Coventry.
He is described as 5ft 7 ins, with ginger/light brown hair and of a large build. He has tattoos on his legs and arms.
A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "If anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please do not approach him but call Warwickshire Police on 999, quoting incident 33 of 1 May 2023."