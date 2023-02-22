Police looking for three girls who may have witnessed stabbing attack in Leamington town centre

As we reported earlier, a man was stabbed multiple times near the Bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens

Officers are appealing for three girls who may have witnessed a stabbing in Leamington yesterday (Tuesday) to come forward.

As we reported earlier, a man was stabbed multiple times near the Bandstand in the Pump Room Gardens at around 8.15pm on Tuesday February 21.

Emergency services were on the scene quickly and the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two men were arrested later that evening.

Detectives believe that three girls were present during the incident, and they would now like to speak with them as they may hold information vital to the investigation.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “We understand that seeing this incident will have greatly distressed these three girls.

“We would like to speak with them as soon as possible so we can make sure they are alright and get their account of the events.

“We are also asking anyone else who might have seen the incident to get in touch with us as soon as they can.

“Since the incident, residents will have noticed a heightened police presence in the area.

“These officers are there to provide reassurance to the community, and we will be maintaining a strong presence in the area in the coming days.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, citing incident 299 of February 21.