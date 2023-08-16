Police make arrest after man is found lying in the street in Rugby with head injuries

The man – in his 30s – was taken to hospital where he remains at this time in a stable condition with head and facial injuries

Police have made an arrest after a man was found lying in the street with head injuries.

Officers were called to Lodge Road shortly before 7.30am on Monday (August 14) following a report that a man was injured and lying outside a property.

A 32-year-old man from Rugby has been arrested on suspicion of assault. He has since been released pending further enquiries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the man or how he came to sustain his injuries.

Detective Sergeant Suzanne Charlton said: “We’re carrying out several enquiries as part of our investigation.

“If you were in Lodge Road between 7.15am and 7.45am on Monday or saw anything suspicious in and around that time, we’d like to speak with you so we can get to the bottom of how the man suffered these injuries.

“We’re keen for anyone with doorbell footage to come forward are would also ask any motorists with dashcam footage that were driving along the street to contact us.

“Any information, no matter how small, could be significant to our investigation.”