Police make arrest at Wellesbourne Market as part of ongoing murder investigation

A man has been arrested and the vehicle he was driving recovered for forensic examination at Wellesbourne Market as part of an ongoing murder investigation.

Warwickshire Police's Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) intercepted a Mercedes in the car park at the market on Wellsbourne Airfield yesterday (Saturday).

"The driver of the vehicle was wanted by West Midlands Police on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice," they said.

The Mercedes, which was recovered for forensic examination following the arrest. Image courtesy of OPU Warwickshire.

"This is in relation to an ongoing murder Investigation.

"We arrested the driver and took him Into custody."

The vehicle was recovered for forensic examination.

In a separate incident yesterday, the OPU unit stopped an uninsured driver in a Vauxhall Corsa on Junction 14 of the M40 Northbound near Warwick.

They said: "The driver had no insurance after the policy was cancelled by the insurance company on January 11 2022 due to the driver failing to submit the correct documents.