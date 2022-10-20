Police officer based at Rugby Police Station charged with causing actual bodily harm

PC Corey Smith, who was a response officer based at Rugby Police Station at the time of the incident, is alleged to have assaulted a man after arresting him in Bourton-on-Dunsmore in May 2021.

PC Smith appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on 26 September and will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on October 24.

He has been taken off frontline duties pending the outcome of the trial and misconduct proceedings.