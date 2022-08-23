Police officer drinking cider on a beach in Devon helps recover a stolen scooter in Leamington and Warwick

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The witness spotted the scooter in the water and sent a message to the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team's Facebook page.

The message was picked up by an officer who was on holiday in Devon - and she was able to contact colleagues in the control room and Warwick Police Safer Neighborhood Team, who confirmed the bike had been stolen from the Warwick area the day before.

The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the bike has been recovered.

A stolen scooter dumped in a brook near Leamington has been recovered

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said this is just one example of how useful their Facebook page is, adding: "Last week one of our team was sat on a beautiful beach in Devon, enjoying some annual leave and maybe one too many ciders, when we received a direct message on Facebook from a concerned member of the public.

"They had spotted what they thought might be a stolen scooter dumped in a brook near Leamington.

The spokesperson added: "The RCT officer didn't even leave the comfort of his deck chair.