Police officer needed hospital treatment after being bitten during Warwick attack

A police officer was bitten in Warwick.

Warwickshire Police said it was just one of several incidents of officers being assaulted over the weekend across the county.

During the Warwick incident on Sunday (May 11), an officer was bitten on the wrist and needed hospital treatment.

A man has been charged in connection with the assault.

Head of local policing, Chief Superintendent Jon Belcher, said: “Our officers put their lives and safety on the line every day to protect all of us, they should never have to tolerate physical abuse when carrying out their duties.

“Police officers and staff are people - they are mothers, fathers, daughters and sons. When they are attacked, they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect others.

“We will always take action to prosecute those responsible.”