Police officer punched in the face while trying to make an arrest in Leamington town centre

A police officer was punched in the face while trying to make an arrest in Leamington town centre.

Officers stopped and searched two men in Covent Garden car park at about 1pm when one of them reportedly attacked an officer, causing swelling to their face.

Police found an amount of suspected cannabis, class A drugs, mobile phones and cash.

A 24-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an officer and concerned in the supply of controlled drugs, and a 25-year-old man from Coventry was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody.