Police officer struck by a car at Rugby retail park

By Staff Reporter
Published 29th Apr 2025, 17:15 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 17:25 BST
An appeal for witnesses has been launched after a police officer was struck with a car at a retail park in Rugby.

At 11.30pm last Tuesday (April 22) plain clothes officers pulled over a black Audi A3 at Rugby’s Elliott’s Field retail park.

Warwickshire Police said the driver of the Audi pulled into a parking space but – when approached by an officer showing ID – the driver then ‘rammed’ the officer with the car and made off, speeding through Elliott’s Field car park.

The officer that was hit was not seriously injured.

Elliot's Field in Rugby. Photo by GoogleElliot's Field in Rugby. Photo by Google
Elliot's Field in Rugby. Photo by Google

Officers have been investigating the incident since and are now asking for anyone who saw anything to get in touch.

Information can be given to Warwickshire Police by calling 101 or contacting the force online at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ and giving the crime reference 23/16916/25.”

Alternatively information can also be submitted anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers by calling: 0800 555 111 or by going to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

