Five officers reported being assaulted and another racially abused while responding to incidents over the Christmas weekend.

An officer responding to a report of a disturbance in Pump Room Gardens in Leamington last Friday afternoon (December 23) was reportedly bitten as he attempted to detain the suspect.

A 36-year-old woman from the Leamington area was arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment and assaulting an emergency worker.

While the suspect was in custody she is reported to have kicked another officer and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

An officer reported having a phone thrown at him by a suspect when he responded to a report of drunken male in Watitune Avenue, Nuneaton on Christmas Eve.

Logan Wassell, 18, of Watitune Avenue, Nuneaton was arrested and later charged with assaulting an emergency worker and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

He will appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on January 23.

An officer reported being scratched when he responded to a report of member of the public being assaulted on a bus in Leamington on Christmas Eve.

A 72-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer.

He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

An officer reported being racially abused by a prisoner in Nuneaton Custody on Christmas Eve evening.

The 29-year-old man from Nuneaton had been arrested following a report of a disturbance at a property in Nuneaton.

He was further arrested on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence and later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

On Boxing Day night, an officer reported being kneed when he attempted to arrest a woman at George Eliot Hospital following a report of a domestic incident at a property in Arley earlier in the day.

The 54-year-old woman from Kent was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and later bailed while enquires continue.

Chief Constable Debbie Tedds said: “While most people were enjoying Christmas with their families our officers were out keeping people safe and sadly some of them reported being subjected to unacceptable violence and abuse.

