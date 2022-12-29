Police officers were bitten and scratched after making arrests in Leamington and Warwick over Christmas.

In total, five officers reported being assaulted and another racially abused while responding to incidents over the festive weekend.

An officer responding to a report of a disturbance in Pump Room Gardens, Leamington, on the afternoon of December 23 was reportedly bitten as he attempted to detain the suspect. A 36-year-old woman from the Leamington area was arrested on suspicion of assault, harassment and assaulting an emergency worker.

While the suspect was in custody she is reported to have kicked another officer and was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

An officer reported being scratched when he responded to a report of member of the public being assaulted on a bus in Leamington on Christmas Eve. A 72-year-old man from Warwick was arrested on suspicion of assault and assaulting a police officer. He was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.

There were three other incidents in Nuneaton of attacks on police officers - one was racially abused, another had a phone thrown at him and the third officer was kneed when he attempted to arrest a woman at George Eliot Hospital.