Police officers pelted with bricks while recovering a stolen vehicle near Leamington
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fortunately, the officers were uninjured and managed to get the vehicle off the site, thanks also to the brave recovery workers.
The incident happened last week when PC Warren and PC Strange were driving around a site in Ryton-Upon-Dunsmore and spotted a Toyota Hilux which they suspected to be stolen from the Warwickshire area a few days prior.
Warwickshire Police said: "Upon further checks, the Hilux was indeed stolen that morning, but from the Evesham area.
"Unfortunately, as they waited for recovery, they were attacked with bricks and other items.
"Despite the attempts to cause harm to the officers, the recovery was completed and the investigation continues. Thanks to Crouch Recovery, who showed no hesitation to enter the site with police following the attack.”