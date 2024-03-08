Police officers reportedly bitten while detaining man who was causing a disturbance in Leamington street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers were reportedly bitten while trying to detain a man who was causing a disturbance in a Leamington street.

This was one of three assaults yesterday (Thursday) on Warwickshire Police officers across the county.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other two incidents were in Exhall and Atherstone - three men have been arrested in relation to the three attacks.

Police officers were reportedly bitten while trying to detain a man who was causing a disturbance in a Leamington street.

In the Leamington incident, officers were called to Suffolk Street at about 5.50pm, after reports of a man causing a disturbance in the street.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They located a suspect who is reported to have bitten one of the officers as they tried to detain him. He is then reported to have bitten another officer while in custody at Leamington Police Station.