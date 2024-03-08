Police officers reportedly bitten while detaining man who was causing a disturbance in Leamington street
Police officers were reportedly bitten while trying to detain a man who was causing a disturbance in a Leamington street.
This was one of three assaults yesterday (Thursday) on Warwickshire Police officers across the county.
The other two incidents were in Exhall and Atherstone - three men have been arrested in relation to the three attacks.
In the Leamington incident, officers were called to Suffolk Street at about 5.50pm, after reports of a man causing a disturbance in the street.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "They located a suspect who is reported to have bitten one of the officers as they tried to detain him. He is then reported to have bitten another officer while in custody at Leamington Police Station.
"A 33-year-old man of no fixed abode was arrested on suspicion of committing a public order offence and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker."