Police on the run to keep Nuneaton drivers on their toes

The call for more bobbies on the beat is a familiar plea from members of the public keen to see crime reduced in their areas.
Early risers around Nuneaton had the chance to see this refrain take on a whole new meaning as police came up with a novel approach to helping car owners keep their vehicles safe.
A novel update from the Nuneaton and Bedworth team on social media featured a Strava map showing the route taken on Thursday morning by a committed crimefighter who ran around the area to head off possible car thefts. And yes, their Strava maproute does look like a dog!
The accompanying post explained all about this environmentally-friendly approach to fighting crime: "During these frozen mornings people are still leaving their cars running unattended to defrost. Each winter we have cars stolen due to this.
"To tackle it I have been out running the streets with an early start to see who is about, and knocking on doors when people have left their car running. We will continue to use our initiative to stop crime and catch offenders in different ways. #thievesdontexpectit #zerocarbonfootprint."