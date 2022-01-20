Police on the run to keep Nuneaton drivers on their toes

A Strava map showing the route taken on Thursday morning. And yes, it does look like a dog!

The call for more bobbies on the beat is a familiar plea from members of the public keen to see crime reduced in their areas.

Early risers around Nuneaton had the chance to see this refrain take on a whole new meaning as police came up with a novel approach to helping car owners keep their vehicles safe.

A novel update from the Nuneaton and Bedworth team on social media featured a Strava map showing the route taken on Thursday morning by a committed crimefighter who ran around the area to head off possible car thefts. And yes, their Strava maproute does look like a dog!

The accompanying post explained all about this environmentally-friendly approach to fighting crime: "During these frozen mornings people are still leaving their cars running unattended to defrost. Each winter we have cars stolen due to this.