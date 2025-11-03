Police operation sees illegal vapes and tobacco seized and immigration arrests made in Leamington and Warwick

Police officers with the Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) in Leamington and Warwick took part in Operation Machinize throughout October. Photo by Leamington Police

Thousands of pounds worth of illegal vapes and tobacco were seized and several immigration arrests were made across Leamington and Warwick during a police operation

Police officers with the Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) in Leamington and Warwick took part in Operation Machinize throughout October.

The operation is a nationwide initiative co-ordinated by the National Crime Agency.

Its primary goal is to disrupt money laundering and other serious organised crime by targeting cash intensive high street businesses that are often used as fronts for illegal activity.

Throughout the month, SNT officers visited a number of businesses and were supported by Warwickshire Trading Standards, Immigration, Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and officers and staff from the Regional Economic Crime Unit.

Business included vape shops, nail bars and fast food sites.

During the visits more than £2,000 worth of illegal vapes and tobacco was seized, six people were arrested for immigration offences and one premises was served a prohibition notice in relation to health and safety concerns.

A spokesperson from Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team said: These joint operations help keep our community safe and protect the public. A big thank you to all our partners for their hard work.”