Police plea after cash-in-transit robbery in Nuneaton

Two suspects are being sought by police after a cash-in-transit robbery in Nuneaton yesterday, Wednesday, afternoon.

Two suspects are being sought by police after a cash-in-transit robbery in Nuneaton yesterday, Wednesday, afternoon.

Officers were called shortly after 12.35pm to the incident in Kingswood Road.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police spokesman said: "It’s reported a quantity of cash was stolen by two suspects, who then left the scene on foot.

"No injuries were reported and no weapons were believed to have been seen."

Anyone who witnessed the offence or any suspicious behaviour in the area, or who has dashcam footage, should call 101 quoting incident number 161 of 9 March.