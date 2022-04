Police are appealing for information after a case of indecent exposure outside Stratford upon Avon School

They say the incident happened outside Stratford upon Avon School, in Alcester Road, at around 9.30am today, Thursday.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information, dashcam or other video footage.

“If anyone has seen a man acting suspiciously around the school this morning, or over the past week, please contact Warwickshire Police.

“There will be increased patrols while investigations continue.”