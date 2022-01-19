Police post hilarious 'Tripadvisor review' by criminals after drugs bust in south Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police's Warwickshire Rural Crime Team are known for their excellent social media posts, often using humour when necessary.

So when they discovered stolen caravans being used to grow cannabis in south Warwickshire, they posted a spoof Trip Advisor post by the criminals - and people have loved it.

Officers have now seized the drugs and the vehicles after discovering them near Shipston on Stour.

And the 'review' concluded with the line: "None of us would recommend going to Warwickshire for a gardening holiday as the local Police seem insistent on removing and destroying anything you grow."

To do it justice, here is their full post - well done officers, keep up the good work!

Criminals caravan holiday Tripadvisor review!!

1️⃣.0️⃣ very poor (1 Review)

⭐☆☆☆☆ Location

⭐☆☆☆☆ Things to do

⭐☆☆☆☆ Service

⭐☆☆☆☆ Value

"Me and my little crew booked a month long holiday just outside Shipston on Stour to enjoy the isolated rural life. On arriving we found our three static caravans and parked my mates exquisite caravan nearby."

"The static caravans were basic but good enough to use as a base to go and explore the surrounding area."

"The caravan park offered free electricity and water which was a nice bonus."

"During our holiday we all took a few classes on how to grow some exotic plants, this became a bit of an obsession for the group."

"Unfortunately this is where our holiday went very wrong. While out for the day enjoying the sights of South Warwickshire we had a call from another holiday maker at the site, they told us that several Warwickshire Police Officers and officers from the Rural Crime Team were looking though our static caravans and removing all of our plants, the officers had even taken my mates caravan and our truck we'd all driven down in."

"Disgusted by this, we all decided not to go back to the site and instead hot footed it back home."