Police quell gunfire fears after armed officers make arrest in Kenilworth
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Warwickshire Police have assured the public that any noises they heard during an incident in Kenilworth this weekend were not gunfire.
Armed officers attended the incident in Villiers Street yesterday.
Read more: Teenager charged with 15 offences of burglary, theft and dangerous driving in Warwickshire
A statement on the Operational Patrol Unit Warwickshire Facebook page says: “Any noises heard during this incident were not gunfire.
"No firearms were discharged during the incident.
“One person has been arrested, the incident has been resolved and there is no cause for concern.
“Thank you to local residents for their understanding during the incident, the road is now fully open.”