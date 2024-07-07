Police quell gunfire fears after armed officers make arrest in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warwickshire Police have assured the public that any noises they heard during an incident in Kenilworth this weekend were not gunfire.

Armed officers attended the incident in Villiers Street yesterday.

A statement on the Operational Patrol Unit Warwickshire Facebook page says: “Any noises heard during this incident were not gunfire.

"No firearms were discharged during the incident.

“One person has been arrested, the incident has been resolved and there is no cause for concern.