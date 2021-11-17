Police raid Leamington flat as part of their investigation into County Lines drug dealing

Police raided a Leamington flat yesterday afternoon (Tuesday November 16) as part of their investigation into County Lines drug dealing
Officers executed the warrant at the property in Rugby Road and found suspected class A drugs and cash.
An 18-year-old man from Salford was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.
Detective Constable Richard Bull from The County Lines Disruption Team said: “Today’s operation is part of our ongoing efforts to tackle the supply of drugs in Leamington and led to more drugs being removed from the streets of the town.”
The man has been bailed while enquiries continue. Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident 245 of 16 November 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.