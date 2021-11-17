Police raid Leamington flat as part of their investigation into County Lines drug dealing

Police raided a Leamington flat yesterday afternoon (Tuesday November 16) as part of their investigation into County Lines drug dealing

Officers executed the warrant at the property in Rugby Road and found suspected class A drugs and cash.

An 18-year-old man from Salford was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Detective Constable Richard Bull from The County Lines Disruption Team said: “Today’s operation is part of our ongoing efforts to tackle the supply of drugs in Leamington and led to more drugs being removed from the streets of the town.”