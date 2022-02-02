Police raid sees man jailed for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Rugby

Alex Neilson.

A man has been jailed for supplying Class A drugs in Rugby following a police raid at a property in the town last year.

24-year-old Alex Neilson, of no fixed abode, appeared at Warwick Magistrates Court on 27 January 2022 for sentencing.

Neilson was arrested on July 22, 2021, last year when an investigation led officers to an address in Grosvenor Road.

Neilson was inside the property at the time and was found to have quantities of class A drugs concealed on his person.

Cash, mobile phones, a weapon and evidence of drug dealing were also seized from the address.

Last Thursday, Neilson was sentenced to 48 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine.

Following the outcome, Detective Constable Matthew Rapkins, Rugby Proactive CID said: “We welcome the custodial sentence which reflects the serious nature of the offence. Neilson has callously preyed on vulnerable victims for his own financial gain.

“The trading of illegal drugs causes misery, fear and violence and we are determined to seek out any individuals who continue to blight our communities in this way.