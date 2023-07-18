Register
Police reassure Warwick community after teenagers were robbed at knifepoint

Police are also appealing for witnesses
By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 12:44 BST

Warwickshire Police have issued a reassurance message to the Warwick community after a robbery at a park.

Three teenage boys were in St Nicholas Park around 3.30pm on Monday (July 17) when they were stopped by another group of teenage boys.

One of the group is reported to have threatened them using what is believed to be a knife before all three of their bikes were stolen.

They rode off towards Emscote Road.

The victims were uninjured but left shaken up.

Inspector Alex Hunt said: “This was a frightening incident for the teenage boys, and we’re doing everything we can to piece together exactly what happened.

“We understand that this has caused a great deal of shock in the local community and I would like to reassure them we’ve started a comprehensive investigation.

“Although the investigation is in its early stages, as part of our ongoing enquiries, we’ll have officers in the area this afternoon (Tuesday) conducting reassurance patrols.

“We’re aware there is speculation about the incident on social media and we know there were a lot of other people in the area at the time of the incident.

“If you witnessed the robbery, were in the area at the time, or have phone footage, please do get in touch with us.

“Any information – no matter how small – may be helpful as our investigation progresses.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 233 of July 17.