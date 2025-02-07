Police receive multiple reports of man exposing himself near church in Leamington town centre

A Warwick man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident near a church in Leamington town centre.

Warwickshire Police received a report of a man exposing himself at around 11.40am on Wednesday February 5 at St Peter’s Church and officers were quickly on scene to arrest the man.

Richard Penney, 53, from Warwick, has since been charged with exposure as well as two counts of theft and two counts of causing intentional alarm harassment or distress in four unrelated incidents. He has been remanded in custody until February 25 when he will next appear in court.

"Steps are being taken by the Leamington Safer Neighbourhood Team to prevent this kind of offending in the future," said Warwickshire Police.