Police receive numerous reports of boy carrying a shotgun in Rugby

Police have received numerous reports today (Tuesday) of a boy carrying a shotgun in Rugby.
Officers found the boy and quickly found out that the firearm was not real.
Numerous 999 calls were made expressing concern over a boy potentially carrying a shotgun on Ashlawn Road, near the junction with Barby Lane at around 4.10pm this afternoon (January 17).
Rugby Police said they would like to thank everyone who called and added: "Understandably, we have been receiving a lot of calls about this, but we're pleased to report that all is well, no one has been harmed, and there is no need for anyone else to call in about this.
"We responded to the initial report very quickly and established that the child was not carrying a real firearm. Appropriate action will be taken."