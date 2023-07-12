Police release CCTV footage in connection with theft and use of stolen card at Leamington shop

Officers believe the two men in the image may have important information regarding this incident

Police have released CCTV footage in connection with a theft and use of stolen card at a Leamington shop.

Officers said two men made a payment for a first order on a card which is believed to be stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They are reported to have then gathered another selection of items, and left the shop without paying.

Police have released CCTV footage in connection with a theft and use of stolen card at a Leamington shop.

Following this, they were seen driving off in a grey car which is believed to be a hatchback.

The incident happened on 29 April and now, several weeks on, police are now appealing for help.

Warwickshire Police said: "We would like to speak to the two individuals pictured in the images who may have important information regarding this incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"If anyone has any information regarding these two individuals, or about similar incidents, they should get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"You can make a report online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report/, you can call 101, or you can call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.