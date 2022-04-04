Police are appealing for help in identifying a man after a woman was assaulted with a baseball bat during a robbery in Leamington.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the incident, which happened on Sunday (April 3).

At around 3.50pm a man is understood to have entered a corner shop on Campion Terrace and purchased an item.

Officers would like to speak to this person as they believe he may have information about a robbery that took place in Leamington on Sunday (April 3)

Shortly afterwards, he returned to the shop and assaulted the shopkeeper with a baseball bat before removing a quantity of cash from the till.

He left in an unknown direction on foot.

The victim – a woman in her 40s – is understood to have suffered head injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

Detective Sergeant Pete Sherwood said: “Understandably this was a shocking incident for the victim who was left extremely shaken up.

“Thankfully she did not suffer more severe injuries, but we are particularly keen to speak to the man pictured as we believe he may have information that can help our ongoing enquiries.

“If you are the man or recognise him, please get in touch with us. Equally, we’d encourage anyone that was in the shop or in the vicinity of Campion Terrace between 3.45pm and 4pm on Sunday who witnessed the incident to come forward.”

Police are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident or the person pictures to get in touch by calling 101.

People can also report information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident 206 of April 3.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service added: “We were called to reports of an assault on Campion Terrace at 3.55pm on Sunday, one ambulance attended the scene.