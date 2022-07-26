Police release CCTV image of man who may have information about two sexual assaults in Leamington

Officers investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault would like to speak to this man as they believe he may have information that can help. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police

Officers are investigating two separate incidents of sexual assault in Leamington and are trying to track down the man in the CCTV image they have released as they believe he may have information that can help them.

On Monday, May 30 a woman was walking along High Street towards Church Street in Leamington shortly before 10pm when she was approached by a man who put his arm around her and tried to kiss her.

The victim walked away and the man left the area.

Five days later, on Saturday June 4, a woman was outside Kelsey’s Bar on High Street around 2.15am when she was approached by a man.

As they walked towards the junction of Bury Road and Flavel Crescent, the man is reported to have pulled the woman into a hedge, touched her inappropriately over her clothing and attempted to kiss her.

The woman was left shaken by the incident but was uninjured.

Enquiries into both incidents continue and officers are particularly keen to identify the man pictured as it is believed he might have information about the incidents that could help with the ongoing investigations.

Police officers believe the man has connections to the Coventry area – specifically Earlsdon and Coventry city centre.