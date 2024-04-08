Police release CCTV images after thieves break into house in Leamington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have released CCTV images of two men after thieves broke into a house in Leamington.

The burglary happened at a house in Rushmore Street at sometime between 3.40pm and 6.45pm on March 9.

Offenders forced entry to the property and stole various items including a bike, electronics and passports.

Detective Constable Aiden Griffiths from Warwickshire Police Serious and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “We believe these two men may have information that could help with our enquiries. I appreciate the images aren’t the best but one of the men is wearing quite distinctive clothes so we’re hoping someone may recognise him.”