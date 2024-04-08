Police release CCTV images after thieves break into house in Leamington
Police have released CCTV images of two men after thieves broke into a house in Leamington.
The burglary happened at a house in Rushmore Street at sometime between 3.40pm and 6.45pm on March 9.
Offenders forced entry to the property and stole various items including a bike, electronics and passports.
Detective Constable Aiden Griffiths from Warwickshire Police Serious and Acquisitive Crime Team said: “We believe these two men may have information that could help with our enquiries. I appreciate the images aren’t the best but one of the men is wearing quite distinctive clothes so we’re hoping someone may recognise him.”
Anyone who recognises the men or has any other information that could help police with their enquiries can go to www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua or call 101 quoting incident 280 of 9 March 2024. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.