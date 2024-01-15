Police release CCTV images as part of investigation into alleged attempted burglary in Wellesbourne
Officers are looking to speak with a man in connection with an incident in Wellesbourne which saw two would-be burglars reportedly discuss kicking a door in before fleeing when being shouted at.
The incident saw two men reportedly have a loud conversation about wanting a car which was parked at a home.
Police said they then reportedly approached the front door of the home and tried the door handle – before one suggested to the other that they ‘boot the door in’.
At that point the resident opened a window and shouted at the men – who then fled.
Officers are continuing to make enquiries, and they are now asking for the man in the CCTV images to come forward so they can speak with them.
If you are this man, or if you know who he is, call 101 or visit: www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report citing crime reference 23/48518/23.