Police release CCTV images as part of investigation into alleged attempted burglary in Wellesbourne

Officers are looking to speak with a man in connection with an incident in Wellesbourne which saw two would-be burglars reportedly discuss kicking a door in before fleeing when being shouted at.

The incident saw two men reportedly have a loud conversation about wanting a car which was parked at a home.

Police said they then reportedly approached the front door of the home and tried the door handle – before one suggested to the other that they ‘boot the door in’.

At that point the resident opened a window and shouted at the men – who then fled.

Officers are continuing to make enquiries, and they are now asking for the man in the CCTV images to come forward so they can speak with them.