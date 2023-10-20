Register
Police are appealing for help to identify these people who may have information that could help with shoplifting investigations in Warwickshire.
Police are appealing for help to identify these people who may have information that could help with shoplifting investigations in Warwickshire.

Police release CCTV images as part of investigations into shoplifting in Warwickshire

Officers believe these people may have information that could help with their investigations
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST



If you recognise any of these people contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting the relevent incident number.

Location: Stratford - crime reference: 23/39477/23

1. Do you recognise these people?

Location: Stratford - crime reference: 23/39477/23 Photo: Warwickshire Police

Location: Warwick - crime reference: 23/41464/23

2. Do you recognise this person?

Location: Warwick - crime reference: 23/41464/23 Photo: Warwickshire Police

Location: Leamington - crime reference: 23/40173/23

3. Do you recognise these people?

Location: Leamington - crime reference: 23/40173/23 Photo: Warwickshire Police

Location: Bedworth - crime reference: 23/39741/23

4. Do you recognise this person?

Location: Bedworth - crime reference: 23/39741/23 Photo: Warwickshire Police

