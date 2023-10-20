Police release CCTV images as part of investigations into shoplifting in Warwickshire
Officers believe these people may have information that could help with their investigations
By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 17:43 BST
Police are appealing for help to identify these people who may have information that could help with shoplifting investigations in Warwickshire.
If you recognise any of these people contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting the relevent incident number.
