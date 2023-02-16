Police release CCTV images of seven men in connection with pub fight in south Warwickshire
Officers believe they might be able to help with their enquiries
By The Newsroom
2 minutes ago
Police have released CCTV photographs of seven men they would like to speak to in connection to violent disorder that broke out in south Warwickshire last month.
Police were called to the large scale disorder at the Moat House Inn, Kings Coughton near Alcester, at 11.35pm on January 28.
Two men were injured in the incident.
Detectives have been looking at CCTV and there are several people they want to identify who might be able to help with their enquiries.
Warwickshire Police is now asking the public to help identify the men.
Police are encouraging anyone who recognises the men to contact police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting incident number 384 of 28 January 2023.
People can also make an anonymous report to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.