Police release CCTV images of two cyclists who might be able help officers track down a hit-and-run driver near Rugby

Police have issued CCTV images of two cyclists who may have information that could help with an investigation into a hit-and-run in Rugby.

A woman in her 40s suffered a serious neck injury when a car collided with her in Onley Lane, Rugby on Monday September 25

The victim was walking down Onley Road towards Barby Road with her Yorkshire Terrier between 10.30-11.10am when a car collided with her before leaving the scene.

The vehicle is described as a blue car with male occupants.

CCTV images released by Warwickshire Police shows two cyclists who were in the area at the time and may have information vital to the police investigation.

Appealing for help to trace the driver who fled after the accident, Detective Constable Josie Calvert-Briggs from Rugby CID said she wanted to see justice done for the victim.

She said: “This collision has left a woman with extremely serious injuries. We’re trying to identify the two cyclists pictured as they may have vital information. If this is you or you know who they are then please contact us.

“I’m also appealing if anyone knows anything, to please come forward. We need justice for the victim.”

Anyone with information that could help police with their enquiries should call 101 quoting incident 119 of 20 September 2021.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.