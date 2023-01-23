Register
Police release CCTV images of woman in connection with dog attack in Henley-in-Arden

The victim was bitten on the leg

By The Newsroom
13 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023, 4:52pm

Police have released CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with a dog attack in Henley-in-Arden.

A dog is reported to have attacked a woman and her dog at around 8.35pm on December 13 in High Street. The victim was bitten on the leg.

The animal that carried out the attack is described as being a small, short-haired border collie type dog.

Officers have secured CCTV footage of a woman who may have information that could help police with their enquires and are asking anyone who recognises her to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warwickshire Police at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or call 101, quoting crime reference 23/53928/22.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111