Police release description of suspicious man who approached child in Leamington park

A boy on a scooter was approached by a man who is reported to have said, ‘come with me’

Officers investigating a suspicious incident when a man approached a child in Leamington have released a description as they continue to hunt for the suspect.

Earlier this month a boy on a scooter was approached by a man who is reported to have said, ‘come with me’.

The incident occurred in Victoria Park, near to where it meets with Princes Drive.

Warwickshire Police said: “The suspect is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, 30 years old, with tanned skin and a small puffy black beard.

“He was reportedly wearing a black puffer coat with black Nike trainers with white soles.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, citing crime reference 23/672/24.

Detective Constable Stone said: “We would greatly appreciate any information that the public can share with us.