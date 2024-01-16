Police release description of suspicious man who approached child in Leamington park
Officers investigating a suspicious incident when a man approached a child in Leamington have released a description as they continue to hunt for the suspect.
Earlier this month a boy on a scooter was approached by a man who is reported to have said, ‘come with me’.
The incident occurred in Victoria Park, near to where it meets with Princes Drive.
Warwickshire Police said: “The suspect is described as being approximately 6 foot tall, 30 years old, with tanned skin and a small puffy black beard.
“He was reportedly wearing a black puffer coat with black Nike trainers with white soles.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime, citing crime reference 23/672/24.
Detective Constable Stone said: “We would greatly appreciate any information that the public can share with us.
"If you are the man described in this appeal, please get in touch with us as soon as possible so we can discuss what happened.”