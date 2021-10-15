Police release image of a woman they would like to identify following an assault at a Rugby pub

Officers have released an image of a woman they would like to identify following an assault at a pub in Rugby.

Police are investigating the assault which happened during in the summer at the pub in North Street.

Emergency services attended the incident on Thursday July 15 at around 7.30pm and found a woman in her 30s with injuries to her head, mouth, arm and leg.

An image of a woman who was believed to be at the scene at the time of the offence has now been released.

Warwickshire Police say the woman could have information that can assist the investigation, so are asking for anybody who knows her to come forward.

The female, or anyone who recognises her, is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting incident 255 of 20 July 2021. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.