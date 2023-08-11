Police release image of man they want to speak with in connection with stabbing in Stratford

Call 999 if you see him

Police would like to speak with Keith Wagstaff [pictured] in connection with the incident.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak with in connection with a reported stabbing in Stratford.

Officers were called to a property in Stratford’s Lodge Road yesterday (Thursday) at around 1.25pm, where a man was found with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 101 or visit www.warwickshire.police.uk/ro/report, citing incident 180 of August 10.