Police release image of two men following burglary and suspected arson in Warwick

Officers believe they may have information about the incident that took place at Emscote Motors in Emscote Road around 6.30am and 7am on Friday (October 28).

It is understood that a computer and Canon camera in a padded bag were taken from the garage, before a fire began in the workshop. Police believe the fire may have been started deliberately.

Warwickshire Police said: "The offenders are thought to have left the area and continued onto Emscote Road.

Police have released an image of two men following a burglary and suspected arson at a garage in Warwick.

"We appreciate the pictures are not the best quality, however we're keen for anyone who thinks they recognise the men to come forward.

"Equally, anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed anyone acting suspiciously is asked to get in touch with us.